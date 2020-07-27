Vidyut Jammwal accidentally sends virtual hug to Amit Shah, triggers a meme fest on Twitter

'Khuda Haafiz' actor Vidyut Jammwal triggered a meme fest on Twitter, after he accidentally sent a virtual hug to Home Minister Amit Shah, instead of actor Amit Sadh.

'Avrodh' actor had taken to Twitter to laud the trailer of Jammwal's upcoming film 'Khuda Haafiz'. Sadh tweeted, "Bro you're kicking some real asses in this one! As a human being you were always spectacular but the growth that you've shown with every film of yours is truly amazing. Everything that you do truly touches my heart. All the best for #KhudaHaafiz!"

While replying to the 'Breathe Into The Shadows' actor tweet, Vidyut accidentally tagged Shah and wrote, "Thank you @AmitShah ..A tight virtual hug to you."