Vidyut Jammwal accidentally sends virtual hug to Amit Shah, triggers a meme fest on Twitter

'Khuda Haafiz' actor Vidyut Jammwal triggered a meme fest on Twitter, after he accidentally sent a virtual hug to Home Minister Amit Shah, instead of actor Amit Sadh.
'Avrodh' actor had taken to Twitter to laud the trailer of Jammwal's upcoming film 'Khuda Haafiz'. Sadh tweeted, "Bro you're kicking some real asses in this one! As a human being you were always spectacular but the growth that you've shown with every film of yours is truly amazing. Everything that you do truly touches my heart. All the best for #KhudaHaafiz!"
While replying to the 'Breathe Into The Shadows' actor tweet, Vidyut accidentally tagged Shah and wrote, "Thank you @AmitShah ..A tight virtual hug to you."
The goof up left netizens in splits and received hilarious reactions on the micro-blogging site.
A user wrote, "Was it intentional to send the hug to teddy bear..If yes then much love. "
Another commented, "This happens with everyone! esp with so many Amits, Rahuls, Priyankas and Sanjays on Twitter!"
"Cant stop thinking of you hugging Amit Shah Face with tears of joy," read a comment.
Check out the hilarious here:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)