Vidya Balan to return as Monjulika in Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'? Here's what the makers said

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has impressed the audience with her performance in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. She effortlessly played an educated Avni in the film who, much to the horror of the audience, drastically changes into Monjulika.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that no one in Bollywood could do a Manjulika better than Vidya. It is one of her most loved characters.

Of late, there have been reports claiming that Vidya will be joining the cast of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

However, clearing the air, the makers of the film released a statement that read, "The recent rumours of Vidya Balan being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are untrue. The lead starcast of the film includes Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu."

'Bhool Bhuilayaa' was a psychological horror comedy film directed by Priyadarshan. It was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu'. It also starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Ameesha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Shiney Ahuja and others. The film had received universal critical acclaim and was also a huge commercial success.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a standalone sequel to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. It is slated to release in theatres on March 25, 2022.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 03:38 PM IST