Vidya Balan, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana flaunt their love for six yards on National Handloom Day

To mark the occasion of National Handloom Day, actress Vidya Balan and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, took to social media to depict their love for handlooms and local designers.
Vidya penned a heart-warming note encouraging everyone to promote the local artisans.
Sharing pictures of herself in a silk handloom saree, Vidya Balan said, "The beauty of silk blossoms in the handlooms. The artistry and allure of Handloom Indian Silks are unmatched. Let us wear handloom silk products with pride and celebrate the magical creations of our weavers, today and every day! That alone would be a fitting tribute to their passion and devotion towards their masterful craft."
Over the years, Vidya Balan has opted for not just wearing local handloom products but also extensively promoting them through her social media. Being vocal about her fondness and support for the artisans, Vidya Balan has even worn sarees from her wardrobe in her films.
Even during promotions of her films, ‘Shakuntala Devi’ and ‘Sherni’, Vidya Balan opted for only Indian clothes which were mostly works from local weavers from small scale industries and remote places of India, hustling through social media amidst the pandemic.
On the other hand, Tahira, who is best known for her heartfelt, candid and striking style of storytelling narrated another tale of hope and belief, through her handloom story.
With throwback pictures from 2018, Tahira recalled her chemotherapy days saying, "This is from 1 December 2018. I was done with 10 chemotherapy sessions. Used some spray and powder to cover the areas from where I was losing hair. But did I want to shy away from the world? Nope! Love from family and friends and most importantly my faith in my practice lead me to believe and know that this version of myself is beautiful too. This is my #handloom story".
Emerging as the source of inspiration for strength and positivity, Tahira has carved a niche for herself amongst the audience with her diverse work.
Having authored four books earlier, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana recently announced her fifth book. Winning the internet currently with her short film 'Quaranteen Crush', Tahira is also prepping for her upcoming film, pictures from the recce created anticipation just a few days ago.
Quirky, candid and relatable, Tahira's style of writing has always found a way in everyone's heart.
