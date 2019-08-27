Vidya Balan reveals ‘she felt ugly and like sh*t’ after nightmarish remarks of with Tamil producer

Vidya Balan who has made a name for herself in the industry had a tough journey starting out. The actress recently in an interview revealed how things are down south. She said she was rejected and replaced numerous times but one producer’s remark left her not wanting to look at herself.

A report in India Today quoted Vidya saying after being replaced her father insisted on meeting the producer to figure out what was wrong, "There were a lot of rejections down South. There were a lot of Malayalam films, but I was replaced in each of them. There was a Tamil film I was doing and I was thrown out of the film...I remember my parents had come with me because they were so worried about me...I had really begun to fade. We went to the producers office. The producer showed us the clippings from the film and he said, 'Just look at her, does she look like a heroine. He said 'I was not in favour of taking her at all, it was the director who insisted."

Vidya also opened up about the difficult time she had while dealing with the rejection. "I felt ugly...I felt like sh*t for months and I don't think I looked at myself in the mirror... I didn't like what I saw because I thought I was ugly...For the longest time, I did not forgive that man, but today, thanks to that I realized that I have to love and accept myself the way I am."

Vidya Balan recently gave a stellar performance for, Akshay Kumar starrer, ‘Mission Mangal’. The film also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari. It has crossed Rs 100 crore on Indian Box Office in two weeks.