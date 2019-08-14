Vidya Balan reveals cover of 'Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar' on 56th birth anniversary

New Delhi: What better than remembering the legacy of India's 'first female superstar' Sridevi than through a book dedicated to her? As a tribute to the late actor on her birth anniversary, Vidya Balan put out the cover of a book dedicated to and featuring late actor Sridevi on Instagram.

The upcoming book 'Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar' dedicated to Indian cinema's star actor is being published by Penguin books as Vidya shared on her profile. She also paid glowing tributes to the late actor on her 56th birth anniversary.

She wrote, "I am honoured and delighted to officially launch the Cover of the Penguin book on the iconic SRIDEVI on her 56th birthday today titled ,SRIDEVI: GIRL WOMAN SUPERSTAR commemorating the legend's larger-than-life magic spread over five decades."

Sridevi passed away last year but her charm lives on even today and she lives in the memories of her loved ones and fans. A slew of celebrities including her daughter Janhvi Kapoor reminisced the late star and put out some heartfelt posts on social media.