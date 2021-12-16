Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi finish filming for their untitled romantic-comedy film

Bollywood actors Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi have completed shooting for their upcoming film.

It also features Ileana D'Cruz and Indian-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy in pivotal roles.

Vidya Balan, who was last seen in 'Sherni', took to Instagram to share the news of the shoot wrap of her next film, alongside a candid picture of her and Pratik.

"And just like that, a wonderful winter spell in Ooty comes to an end. As we wrap the shoot of our untitled romantic comedy-drama, will cherish these memories for life. Missed Sendhil and Ileana!" the 42-year-old actor wrote.

Loading View on Instagram

Pratik, who shot to fame with Hansal Mehta-directed series "Scam 1992", also shared the same photograph, and said he had fun ride with his co-stars Balan, D'Cruz and Ramamurthy.

"It's been such a beautiful and fun ride with @balanvidya @ileana_official @sendhil_rama," he wrote in the caption.

The team had started filming for the movie last month.

The yet-untitled romantic comedy drama is directed by noted ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta and is produced by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:47 AM IST