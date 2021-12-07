Video: When Katrina Kaif revealed she 'had a large hand' in helping Vicky Kaushal craft his acting skills

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited wedding has been making headlines for a long time, and now a throwback video of the actors is going viral on social media.

Before the wedding, fans are going back to an old interview video, which is allegedly the first time the actors met.

The interview is from 2019 from Fim Companion's 'TapeCast Season 2'.

In the video, Katrina and Vicky jokingly say, "The first time we'll sit across each other and talk, who knew it would be on camera and recorded?"

In the video, they talk about family, self, careers in the film industry and ambitions.

One moment from the video, which stood out was when they almost felt like old friends who knew a lot about each other. At one point in the video, the 'Uri' actor mentions a poem by Rudyrard Kipling, 'If' and Katrina immediately knows which lines he's reffering to in the poem 'Success and failure just the same.'

While talking about songs featuring Katrina, Vicky said, "You know while you are talking about songs and everything I remember one of the exercises in our acting schools was to look into the camera and dance on 'Teri' Ore."

"The guy had to look into the camera, treat the camera like a person, a girl and dance to the song," he added. Hearing the entire episode Katrina joked, "So I had a fairly large hand in helping you craft your skill."

Katrina, who joined the Hindi film industry at a very young age, was a star even before Vicky made his debut in 'Masaan'.

Interestingly, according to reports, Vicky and Katrina will together perform on the romantic number 'Teri Ore' at their Sangeet.

Vicky and Katrina may not have confirmed their relationship, but the two have often been spotted socialising at various gatherings, and events.

They have also been tight-lipped about their wedding. Their friends and family members have also not shared any details about their big day.

However, several media reports state that the actors will tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, 120 top Bollywood celebrities are reportedly expected to attend the wedding.

The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12. The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day and a special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 02:00 PM IST