Video: Tiger Shroff gets 'Matrix' feels on the sets of 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff is one of the best action superstars of Bollywood and has performed all his stunts and action sequences by himself since day 1. The actor has had a keen interest in MMA and has also inspired a lot of his fans to include it in their regime. All set to be seen in Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff has been prepping really hard for the action sequences.

In the video that Tiger Shroff recently uploaded on his Instagram, he’s recreating a scene from the famous film, Matrix and we’re wondering if there’s anything he can’t do! He posted the video with the caption, “Matrix feels on the sets of #baaghi3”