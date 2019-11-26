Video: This is what Tiger Shroff does on his day off from shoots

Earlier this week, the actor shared a video from his work out session. In the video, we can see him doing his pull up work out. He shelled out major fitness goals in the video and left his fans in awe.The graph of Tiger's growth has only been growing over the years making him one of the most bankable youngest action stars in Bollywood. Baaghi 2 had broken records earlier and was the highest-grossing film for the actor before WAR.

Tiger Shroff has been roaring at the box office as 'War' enters the 300 crore club which also became his first film to do so. The actor now has 3 franchise films with Baaghi, War, and Rambo making him the only actor in the young circuit with this achievement.

Known for his sharp and clean action sequences Tiger Shroff is hailed as the youngest action star and the actor makes sure that he does every bit to justify this title given to him. In such a short career span he has managed to carve a niche for himself wherein when it’s an action film everybody knows that nobody but him can ace it.

Tiger will be seen in Baaghi 3 next year taking the level of action a notch higher.