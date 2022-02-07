Video: Sonu Sood enjoys samosas at a roadside stall ahead of 'Roadies', says he may not get it in South Africa

Actor Sonu Sood has been roped in to host the latest season of the popular reality show 'MTV Roadies'.

Talking about his new journey, Sood said he is thrilled to be part of the show, which has redefined the meaning of adventure.

The shoot of the latest season is to begin in the coming weeks of February in South Africa and is expected to go live in March 2022 on MTV India.

Before the shoot starts, the actor shared a video in which he is seen talking about his new project while eating samosas at a roadside stall.

Sonu wrote on Twitter, “A new adventure begins in my life with Roadies, this journey is going to be one of it's kind! @infinixindia MTV Roadies- Journey in South Africa. @MTVIndia @MTVRoadies.”

In the video, he can be heard saying, 'I am going to host the new season of Roadies. I am really excited because there is going to be a lot of fun, adventure on the show. This season will have the best roadies of the country. And I am thinking of having some samosas before leaving for South Africa just in case I may or may not get chaat-samosa there.'

Later in the video, he calls the samosa vendor and asks him if he would like to come too. When the vendor agrees, Sood asks him to offer free samosas in return of the trip so that they can get samosas in South Africa too. And adds, "So get ready for Roadies next season."

For those unversed, Sood has replaced Rannvijay Singha as the host of MTV Roadies.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:15 PM IST