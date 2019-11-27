Video: Sidharth Malhotra takes fitness up a notch driving his fans berserk

Sidharth Malhotra has been prepping really hard for his role in Shershaah as Captain Vikram Batra. The actor has always managed to give everyone some major fitness goals and has even started using a hashtag for his fitness videos, #SidFit. Still undergoing major physical transformation, Sidharth Malhotra has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character.

He took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse of his workout routine and it truly defines, no pains no gains. He posted the video where he’s training to strengthen his balance and calf muscles. Stating the importance of how every muscle counts, Sidharth Malhotra is seen wearing an orange sleeveless tee.

Watch the video right here.