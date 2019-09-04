Video: Salman Khan’s dance during Ganesh Visarjan 2019 with Daisy Shah and Swara Bhasker is unmissable

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Salman Khan’s were in full swing yesterday. Pictures of the entire family gathering in Mumbai for the celebration went viral on social media. But Salman also gave a treat to his fans during the visarjan ceremony. The actor was spotted dancing carefree during the visarjan with family and friends.

A video now viral on social media shows Salman Khan grooving to the Dhols during Ganpati Visarjan last night. Some of the other celebs seen in the video are Arpita Khan, brothers Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Daisy Shah, Swara Bhasker and more. He can also be seen dancing with mother Salma Khan, niece Alizeh, and sister Alvira Khan. Take a look: