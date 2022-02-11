Video: Raveena Tandon performs last rites of father Ravi Tandon, says 'he was a pillar of strength'

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon’s father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon passed away on Friday (February 11) due to age-related ailments. He was 86.

Raveena shared the news on her father's demise on Instagram along with several photos.

Earlier today, she was spotted performing the last rites of her father. According to a video, the actress was seen carrying an earthen pot, which is broken during the cremation ritual. She also reportedly followed all processes as instructed by the priest.

The funeral was attended by several members of the film fraternity, including Farah Khan.

Loading View on Instagram

On Instagram, the actress had written, "You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa (sic)." Moments after she shared the post, celebs including Neelam Kothari, Juhi Chawla, Chunky Pandey and others mourned his death.

In another post, she wrote, "My beloved father returned to his heavenly abode this morning. He was a pillar of strength for my family and me. As we go through this tough time, we are grateful for your condolences, warmth and support. Om Shanti."

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

According to media reports, Ravi Tandon died due to respiratory failure and he breathed his last at his residence around 3.45 am.

Ravi Tandon directed a number of hit movies, the most popular among these are 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Anhonee', 'Nazrana', 'Majboor', 'Khud-daar' and 'Zindagi'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 06:30 PM IST