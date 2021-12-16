Video: Ranbir Kapoor reacts to fan who asked when he is marrying Alia Bhatt - here's what the 'Brahmastra' actor said

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, answered several fan questions while subtly engaging in some adorable PDA at the motion poster launch event of their upcoming movie 'Brahmastra'.

At the event, which was in Delhi, Alia and Ranbir seen at their candid best.

During the Q&A session, one inevitable question which was asked by a fan to Ranbir. It was, "When will you marry Alia, or someone else?"

To this, the actor wittily replied, "Haven't we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that."

However, turning towards Alia, he added, Humari kab hogi?" A visibly blushing Alia replied by saying, "Why are you asking me?" Ranbir quickly responded that he was asking Ayan, who was standing next to Alia.

The filmmaker replied by smartly dodging the situation and said, "Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai, Brahmastra ki release date."

Ranbir also teased Alia about her connection with the letter R. He seemed to be referring to a question she was asked at the trailer launch of SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' - if the letter R was a ‘lucky factor’ for her.

The 'Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani' actor wanted to know about Alia’s relationship with the letter R. "Why do people keep asking you about R?" he asked, as she blushed.

"Truth ye hai ki R meri life ka sabse bada Number 8 hai," she continued, making a reference to the number on his football jersey and his favourite number, in general.

Alia then asked, "What does A mean to you?", to which Ranbir replied, "A means Amitabh Bachchan." As she pretended to walk away, he continued to tease her some more. "In all seriousness, A means Ayan Mukerji," he joked.

For the event, while Ranbir wore a black t-shirt with blue jeans and a jacket, Alia looked stunning in a red outfit.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, 'Brahmastra', set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022, also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

It is also rumoured that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. It is produced by Karan Johar and is set to release on September 9, 2022.

The film's story which is based on Indian mythology has been constructed as a trilogy with the first part following the protagonist Shiva (Ranbir), who is in love with Isha (Alia).

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:02 AM IST