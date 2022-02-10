Video: Nick Jonas shares first post after welcoming baby with Priyanka Chopra, gives a glimpse of his 'morning mood'

American singer-actor and Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas has shared his first Instagram post after the birth of his first child in January.

The 'Sucker' singer had been away from social media ever since he made the announcement of the arrival of their baby through surrogacy.

On Thursday, Nick shared a video on Instagram to share a glimpse of his 'Morning mood'.

In the video, a voice asks him what he 'woke up feeling like', and to this, he answers, "Let’s make it a great day."

He is seen sipping coffee at his Los Angeles home. A semi-open space is seen behind him with white curtains, a television and sitting area.

Take a look at the video here:

have been keeping a low profile since their first child’s birth. According to media reports, were recently spotted together by paparazzi for the first time after becoming parents.

Last month, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the good news with their fans and followers.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka and Nick posted.

Priyanka and Nick are yet to reveal the gender of their baby. However, US Weekly reported that the couple had welcomed a baby girl. It has also been widely reported that the baby arrived 12 weeks early.

Priyanka and NIck got married on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen on the big screen in 'The Matrix Resurrections' in December 2021.

Her upcoming projects include 'Text For You', and Amazon thriller series 'Citadel'. Back home in India, she will be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 05:35 PM IST