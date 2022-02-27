Video: Lovebirds Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter steal the thunder at Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's recent outing at Shahid Kapoor's birthday party has left tongues wagging in the tinsel town.

Rumours that Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are dating have been around for quite some time now. However, neither of them have confirmed or denied it.

Now, in a new video that was shared by Shahid on his Instagram handle, both Ananya and Ishaan were seen being goofy with each other.

Shahid put together several pictures from his birthday bash into a reel and captioned it "#besttimes".

Loading View on Instagram

In the pictures, the 'Kabir Singh' actor can be seen surrounded with his close friends and family.

In one of the pictures, Ananya and Ishaan can be seen posing for the camera, while in another one, the 'Dhadak' actor is spotted playing with Ananya's hair.

Ananya even got a selfie clicked with Shahid and Ishaan.

Advertisement

The duo also featured in a group photo in which Ishaan is seen standing with his arms wrapped around Ananya.

Advertisement

Rumours of Ananya and Ishaan being in a relationship started circulating before the release of their film 'Khaali Peeli' in 2020. Ever since, the duo has been spotted enjoying dinner dates and parties on a number of occasions, but both of them have remained tightlipped about their relationship status.

On the professional front, Ananya was recently seen in the film 'Gehraiyaan', which also starred Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa.

She will next share the screen with south star Vijay Deverakonda in 'Liger'. She will also collaborate with Siddhant Chaturvedi once again in the film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter has two films lined up for him in 2022 -- 'Phone Bhoot' and 'Pippa'.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 04:26 PM IST