Video: Kiara Advani celebrates her 29th birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani on Saturday celebrated her 29th birthday with rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra and other close friends.

Earlier today, the actress shared a video from her late night birthday bash on her official Instagram account.

The video featured Kiara's mom, friends and Sidharth clicking happy pictures of the actress as she cuts the cake. The video was accompanied by her film Shershaah's recently released track 'Raataan Lambiyan'.

"#AboutLastNight #raataanlambiyan birthday feels with my oldest goldest crew," she captioned the post.

