Video: Kiara Advani celebrates her 29th birthday with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani on Saturday celebrated her 29th birthday with rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Malhotra and other close friends.
Earlier today, the actress shared a video from her late night birthday bash on her official Instagram account.
The video featured Kiara's mom, friends and Sidharth clicking happy pictures of the actress as she cuts the cake. The video was accompanied by her film Shershaah's recently released track 'Raataan Lambiyan'.
"#AboutLastNight #raataanlambiyan birthday feels with my oldest goldest crew," she captioned the post.
Check out the video here:
Sidharth had also penned a sweet birthday note for Kiara. He shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of their upcoming film 'Shershaah' on Instagram.
The actor said that Shershaah's journey with her has been incredible. "Happy Birthday Ki. Shershaah's journey with you has been incredible. Lots of memories from this one... Stay amazing. Big love."
Kiara reposted his birthday wish on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Thank you Captain."
Sidharth and Kiara have been actively promoting their film. Recently, the makers released the most-awaited song, 'Raataan Lambiyan', which portrays Sidharth and Kiara's love story.
While Sidharth is playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film, Kiara has stepped into the shoes of Dimple Cheema, Batra's love interest.
On the other hand, the two actors are rumoured to be dating each other. Though the duo has remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance, their social media PDA speaks volumes about their relationship.
Fans have noticed Kiara and Sidharth in similar locations a couple of times now. The couple headed to the Maldives earlier this year, where they reportedly rang in the New Year together.
Meanwhile, Kiara's social media is flooded with birthday wishes from many other actors in the industry. These include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Athiya Shetty among others.
