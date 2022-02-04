VIDEO: Karishma Tanna stuns in yellow lehenga, flaunts her mehendi ahead of wedding with Varun Bangera

Bride-to-be Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with beau Varun Bangera on February 5 in the presence of close friends and family members.

Several videos of their pre-wedding festivities have been doing the rounds on social media.

On Friday, stuuning images of the couple from their Mehendi ceremony surfaced online.

The 'Grand Masti' actress looked stunning in a yellow baandhani lehenga with silver work on it. She left her hair open and opted for minimalistic makeup. On the other hand, the groom opted for a red kurta pajama.

They were spotted by the paparazzi outside the venue of their Mehendi ceremony.

Check out the photos and videos here:

Loading View on Instagram

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, it is rumored that the couple will host a reception for their friends on February 6. They reportedly got engaged in a low-key affair on November 12, 2021.

Karishma and Varun met through a common friend and have been going strong ever since then. The actress threw a birthday party in August for Varun. All her close friends were invited for the birthday bash.

On the work front, Karishma made her debut with the popular Hindi TV serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in the year 2001. She has acted in Bollywood movies such as 'Grand Masti', 'Sanju' among others.

The actress was last seen in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. She did a special dance number 'Basanti' in the film.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 02:56 PM IST