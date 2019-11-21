Video: Kareena Kapoor sashays in a stylish traditional ensemble at airport

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one diva, who can never get her fashion wrong. From casual airport looks to red carpet extravaganza, the Bollywood actress never fails to impress the fashion police.
Recently, Kareena spotted at the Mumbai airport while she was returning from Chandigarh. B-town diva opted for fown two-piece traditional ensemble, a traditional kurta, and a salwar paired up with white sneakers and completed her look with minimal nude makeup. Her simple yet elegant fashion always made us fall in love with her even more.
Check out her airport look:
On the work front, the actor will be next seen alongside Akshay Kumar in 'Good Newwz'. She is currently for 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which will feature Aamir Khan in the title role. Apart from this she will be shooting for Dharma's next biggie 'Takht' with a big star cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor.
