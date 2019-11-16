Video: Fan tells Ranveer 'I Love You' in front of Deepika, what happened next will shock you

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made sure that anniversary celebration must be memorable and extravagant just like their wedding ceremony and it seems they have successfully done it! The couple visited the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh and Golden temple in Amritsar on 14th and 15th of November.

As we saw the pictures from their Tirumala temple visit, we just noticed something which any DeepVeer fan will fell for. In a video on Instagram, as fans saw their favourite couple arriving in temple one of them couldn't control his excitement and said "I Love You Ranveer" to which Deepika replied "But he loves me more" and they both laugh. Isn't that cute? This clearly shows that how Deepika must be insecure by having such a handsome hunk man as her life partner.

Take a look at it.