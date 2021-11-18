e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Video: Check out Rajkummar Rao's epic reaction after photographer calls Patralekhaa 'bhabhiji' at Mumbai airport

While Rajkummar Rao was dressed in a white kurta and matching pants, Patralekhaa looked absolutely stunning in a red saree
FPJ Web Desk
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa returned to Mumbai on Wednesday evening after getting married in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh.

The newlyweds were spotted walking hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport.

While Rajkummar was dressed in a loose white kurta and white pants, Patralekhaa looked stunning in a red saree.

As the couple smiled and posed for the shutterbugs, one photographer tried to get the actress's attention by calling her 'bhabhiji'. She looked at Rajkummar, repeated the word, and burst out laughing.

Check out their video and photos here:

The lovebirds tied the knot on November 15 in the presence of close friends and family.

Several B-Town celebrities, including filmmakers Farah Khan, Anurag Basu, Hansal Mehta and others, also attended the ceremony.

A couple of new photos from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's intimate wedding have now surfaced on social media platforms.

According to the now-viral photos, other celebs like Anubhav Sinha, Raj and DK, actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were also present at the wedding.

Post an intimate yet royal wedding ceremony, the bride and the groom also hosted a grand reception.

The couple was congratulated on social media by several of their industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Dia Mirza, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane among others.

The duo have featured together in filmmaker Hansal Mehta's 2014 film 'Citylights' and ALTBalaji series 'Bose: Dead/Alive'.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:00 AM IST
