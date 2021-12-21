Video: Check out Karan Johar's reaction after Sara Ali Khan said she wants Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh in her swayamvar

After creating a huge buzz for the upcoming movie 'Atrangi Re', actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will soon be seen spilling some beans on the famous Koffee couch with filmmaker Karan Johar.

According to the promo of the special episode shared by the makers, both Sara and Dhanush were spotted in their most atrangi element.

They revealed some fun behind-the-scenes moments from 'Atrangi Re' shoot and were also seen fighting it out for the coveted Koffee Hamper.

During the show, the actress also revealed the four men she would want in her swayamvar.

In the video, Karan asks Sara, "Name four people that you would want in your swayamvar." She replied, "Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan."

Laughing at her answer, Karan said, "All these wives are watching, I'm just telling you." Sara replied, "And hopefully the husbands are also."

Ranveer is married to actor Deepika Padukone and Vicky recently tied the knot with actor Katrina Kaif. Varun and Natasha Dalal got married earlier this year.

Take a look at the video here:

Speaking about the episode, Karan Johar had said, “This is my most atrangi episode on Koffee Shots With Karan yet! It was great to be back on the Koffee couch once again and it was even more special that it was with Sara and Dhanush, especially given that it was Dhanush’s debut on the show! What made it really atrangi was the chemistry between Sara and Dhanush. They’re both poles apart and make an arrange duo together."

The episode will premiere on December 22 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, Sara and Dhanush's 'Atrangi Re' is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

In the film, Sara plays the role of Rinku, a North Indian girl, who is forced to get married to Dhanush's character. However, she is in love with Akshay Kumar’s character.

The romantic-musical drama is written by Rai's long-time collaborator Himanshu Sharma.

