Video: Check out Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara's reaction after she found mom's book in a library during their vacation

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently vacationing in Rajasthan with their daughter Nitara. They celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Monday, 17 January, and marked it with adorable Instagram posts for each other.

On Tuesday, Twinkle shared a few glimpses of their anniversary getaway to Ranthambore National Park.

The actress-turned-author shared a video of a tiger on prowl, a photo of a desk at their resort and a picture of Akshay and Nitara looking for a book in their library.

She also posted a video of Nitara reacting after finding Twinkle's book 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad' in the library.

Twinkle wrote in caption, "We spotted a magnificent tigress on the prowl, my book in their library and the right spot to chill. The perfect anniversary getaway at Ranthambhore’s Sher Bagh."

On Monday, Akshay shared a video where his daughter is seen feeding cow and later hugging her father getting a little scared.

The Bollywood star on his post in Hindi said, "Mitti ki Khushboo, Gai ko Chara Dena Pedon ki Thandi Hawayen, Ek Alag hi Khushi Hai Apne Bachhon ko Yeh Sab Mehsoos Karwane Mein." Now just wish a tiger can be sighted in the forest tomorrow, then it will be icing on the cake!"

Reportedly, Akshay and Twinkle will be staying there for next two days.

The couple tied the knot in January 2001 and have two children -- a son named Aarav and a daughter Nitara.

Meanwhile on work front, Akshay Kumar has several back-to-back releases such as 'Prithviraj', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Ram Setu' and 'OMG 2: Oh My God! 2'.

Akshay also announced upcoming film 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed by 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' director Raj Mehta.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 03:26 PM IST