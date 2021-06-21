Video: Arjun Kapoor dedicates new tattoo to sister Anshula; Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff react

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who celebrated Father’s Day with his dad Boney Kapoor and sisters – Anshula, Janhavi and Khushi Kapoor on Sunday, has got a new tattoo on his left wrist.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor posted a short clip from his tattoo making session and wrote, "She is the Ace up my sleeve. @anshulakapoor & I, intertwined forever in life and also by the letter A," he posted on Instagram.

Arjun has tattooed the letter 'A' along with a symbol of aces.

Moments after he shared the video, actors including Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Kharbanda among others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.