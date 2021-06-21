Video: Arjun Kapoor dedicates new tattoo to sister Anshula; Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff react

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who celebrated Father’s Day with his dad Boney Kapoor and sisters – Anshula, Janhavi and Khushi Kapoor on Sunday, has got a new tattoo on his left wrist.
The 'Ishaqzaade' actor posted a short clip from his tattoo making session and wrote, "She is the Ace up my sleeve. @anshulakapoor & I, intertwined forever in life and also by the letter A," he posted on Instagram.
Arjun has tattooed the letter 'A' along with a symbol of aces.
Moments after he shared the video, actors including Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Kharbanda among others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
On Sunday, Arjun gave fans a glimpse into his Father’s Day celebration. He shared two selfies, in which Arjun, Khushi, Janhavi and Anshula were seen posing with their father, Boney Kapoor.
"The father, the daughters & the son. Our Father’s Day dinner… Smiles are appreciated any day of the week but today just felt even more sweeter," he captioned his post.
Anshula shared the same images on her own Instagram page with an infinity symbol.
Arjun and Anshula, who lost their mother in 2012, grew closer to sisters Janhvi and Khushi after the tragic death of Sridevi in February 2018.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen next in 'Good Luck Jerry', produced by Aanand L Rai. On the other hand, Arjun’s next release is Pavan Kirpalani’s 'Bhoot Police', co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.
