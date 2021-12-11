Video: Alaya F reveals being terrified of open waters, see how she overcame her fears

Actress Alaya F has a massive popularity on social media and she keeps her followers updated with details from her personal and professional life on Instagram.

Taking to her social media on Saturday, Alaya dropped a video of hers where she revealed her first reaction to life under water.

In the caption, she wrote, "A lot of people don’t know this but even though I’m a very good swimmer, I’m terrified of open waters so obviously when I went to the Maldives, I was determined to get over my fear I had never seen what life under water looked like and I decided I would only go in once I’d had a good look so pls enjoy my terrified first reaction to life under water."

"Oh also, yes I did eventually get in and get over my fear and I swam around for a while until we saw a shark.. at which point I just went “NOPE, NOPE, NOPE, I’m getting out now, enough fear tackling for one day," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has several films lined up including 'U-Turn' and 'Freddy' co-starring Kartik Aaryan and also an untitled project with Anurag Kashyap.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 04:59 PM IST