VIDEO: Akshay Kumar comes to the rescue of man who fainted on sets of 'Movie Masti'

Akshay Kumar and the team of Housefull 4 will kick-start the promotions of the film with the upcoming show Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul. The show will feature many popular celebrities. The first episode will see Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. But, an unpleasant took place when comedian Paritosh fainted.
While filming one of the tasks on the show, comedians Ali Asgar and Paritosh Tripathi were tethered to harnesses mid-air. When they were about to shoot the segment, Paritosh fainted on the rope. This is when the entire crew including Akshay Kumar ran to rescue him since he was swinging on the rope. The actor even gave him a sweet to help him get back his energy level.
The crew asked him to rest. After some time, when he was feeling better, the shoot continued.
Ali Asgar said that Akshay Kumar was the first one to notice that Paritosh had begun to lose consciousness, so he rushed to help him and jumped over the water tank. He said that the comedian recovered from his low blood pressure and they resumed shooting. He said that these things are part and parcel of the life.
Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul’s episode featuring the Housefull 4 cast will air this coming weekend.
