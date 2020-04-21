Vicky Kaushal’s Mumbai residence sealed after 11-year-old tests positive for coronavirus

With the surging cases of coronavirus in Mumbai, leading to stringent lockdowns and sealed zones, the latest addition is Vicky Kaushal’s Mumbai residence after a 11-year-old tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report by Republic.
Vicky Kaushal’s housing complex in Andheri, Oberoi Springs, has been partially sealed as of now. Other actors like Chitrangada Singh, Chahatt Khanna, Ahmed Khan, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sapna Mukerji, also reside here.
The report further states that the 11-year-old is the daughter of a doctor. It is unclear if the entire complex has been sealed, but the BMC has reportedly sanitised the entire vicinity anyway.
Earlier this month, Baaghi 3 actress Ankita Lokhande’s building in the city's Malad area, had been entirely sealed off after a man in the complex tested positive.
The person in question had returned from Spain last month, according to a report in timesofindia.com.
The apartment society has five wings and is also home to the television couples Natasha Sharma and Aditya Redij, and Ashita Dhawan and Shailesh Gulabani, besides actor Mishkat Verma.
The website reports a resident of the society as saying on grounds of anonymity: "A man who stays in the D-wing returned from Spain earlier this month. He tested negative at the airport and was advised self-quarantine for 15 days. However, on the 12th day he developed symptoms of coronavirus, and was taken to the hospital along with his wife. While he tested positive, his wife's test results are negative. Every person who could have possibly come in contact with the couple was also tested. Fortunately, all those test results are negative. This happened on March 26 and the society has been sealed off since. Cops have been stationed outside the building to make sure that no one exits or enters the society premises."
