Vicky Kaushal's horror flick Bhoot to revolve around zombies?

Actor Vicky Kaushal will next be starring in Dharma Productions’ upcoming horror thriller,Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship. The posters and first look of the film was announced recently. The latest buzz is that the film revolves around zombies. The last time a Bollywood movie was made on zombies was the 2013 film Go Goa Gone. The film starred Vir Das, Kunal Khemu and Saif Ali Khan.

The fans are going gaga over Vicky Kaushal’s latest look. He is seen donning an engineer’s hat in an abandoned ship and in one of the stills he is working the axe like no other.

Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship also stars Bhumi Pednekar and we can’t wait to see the two sharing the screen space for the first time. The film directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh will hit the theatres on November 15, 2019.