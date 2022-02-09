Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal shares a stunning photo with son as they enjoy the sunset, says 'Rab di meher'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently shifted to his new home with his wife Katrina Kaif. The couple bought a lavish sea-facing apartment in the same building as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Giving us a glimpse of the view from the house, Vicky's father, stunt director Sham Kaushal, took to Instagram sharing a picture.

In the picture, the father-son duo is seen talking while enjoying the perfect sunset view from the balcony. Vicky was dressed in a white shirt and blue denims and on the other hand, his dad wore a checker shirt with white pants.

He captioned it, "Rab di meher. Gratitude. 🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Vicky tied the knot with Katrina in a dreamy wedding on December 9 in a private ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The ceremonies were attended by their close friends and family members. After their wedding, the duo jetted off to the Maldives for a short honeymoon.

On the work front, Vicky wrapped up the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s untitled movie alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Katrina has several projects including 'Tiger 3', 'Merry Christmas' and 'Jee Le Zara', co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Katrina will also soon be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:02 PM IST