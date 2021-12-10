Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham 'feeling blessed as a father'; brother Sunny welcomes 'Parjai Ji' Katrina Kaif

As Bollywood’s hottest couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a royal wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, scores of celebs extended congratulatory messages to the much in love actors.

Among the lot were Vicky’s family members – action and stunt director Sham Kaushal and actor Sunny Kaushal.

Sham took to Instagram and wrote, “SHUKAR RAB DA, SHUKAR SAB DA. Feeling so happy & blessed as a father. May God’s blessings be always with the newlyweds. Gratitude.”

Meanwhile Sunny had a special message for Katrina that read, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi… Welcome to the family Parjai ji Just lots and lots of love and a lifelong of happiness to this gorgeous couple.”

Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, have been dating for more than a year without much details available to the media, much like their high-profile wedding.

While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding were closely guarded, friends and colleagues of the couple, including Kaif's frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of "Dhoom 3" and "Thugs of Hindostan" fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were among those attending the wedding.

The big fat wedding of B-town was constantly in news, sparking media attention and even memes around the couple's three-day elaborative festivities, such as sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights and streaming rights for huge amounts.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 10:44 AM IST