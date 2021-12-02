Vicky Kaushal's bride-to-be Katrina Kaif orders Rajasthan's famous Sojat Mehendi for wedding

The historic Barwara Fort of Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan is getting ready for the most talked-about wedding of the year. Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expected to tie the knot on December 9 as per reports and the world-famous Mehendi of Sojat city in Rajasthan will be a gift to the wedding couple from the makers of the Mehendi.

Soja city in Pali district of Rajasthan is known for its Mehendi accross the world and the product has the Geographical Indicator (GI) tag of the Government of India.

The Mehendi will be used in the celebrity wedding of Katrina and Vicky. A firm in Sojat has been given the order to supply the 20 kgs of Mehendi powder and 400 Mehendi cones.

The owner of the firm Nitesh Agarwal confirmed this to FPJ and said, "We got this order through an agent and we have to deliver this in Jaipur. The order is ready and we’ll deliver this as soon as we got the call from the agent."

He said that this will be a gift from our firm and Sojat to the wedding couple as we not going to charge anything for this.

As per reports, preparations are in full swing for the wedding and an event management company of Delhi has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day.

Six different vendors have been engaged who will arrange flowers, decoration, security, transportation, food and jungle safaris. The guests will go for a tiger safari in Ranthambhore. The guests are expected to arrive from December 6 as per sources.

There are reports that the hotel is booked from 4-12 December for the big event and 40 rooms and special suits for the bride and groom have been booked. In addition to this, some other hotels and guest houses have also been booked for the guests and the members of the event managers.

Advertisement

The hotel staff said that they have no information about this wedding. Sources say that the schedule and list of guests have been kept secret for security reasons.

There was a buzz about a VIP movement from PM office during the wedding but district collector Retender Krishna denied this and said that the district administration has no information regarding this.

There are reports that the security arrangements will be done through private security agencies from Mumbai and Jaipur and more than 100 bouncers will be deployed for the security at the hotel.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 02:58 PM IST