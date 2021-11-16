Vicky Kaushal's bride-to-be Katrina Kaif begins her wedding outfit trials in Mumbai: Report

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who is currently enjoying the success of 'Sooryavanshi', is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal next month.

Reportedly, the grand wedding will take place at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. Also, the couple has instructed their industry friends to keep themselves free between December 7 to 9, which are the tentative dates of the wedding.

Now, as per the lastest updates, Katrina has started trials for her wedding outfit in Mumbai.

According to a report in India Today, the actress wants to wrap everything up soon, so that she can relax before the wedding day.

The report further states that Katrina has been trying out various options for the bridal outfit at a friend's apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress is wary of any information coming out in the media and has kept her bridal team very tight. Every small detail is being shared on her personal WhatsApp group and outfit images and references are being discussed.

However, Katrina and Vicky are tight-lipped about their big day.

On the other hand, the team of Katrina and Vicky has started preparing for the wedding. A 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort last week to take stock of the situation.

According to the information received from the hotel management, the team monitored all arrangements related to the wedding.

They did a recce from which place the groom will come sitting on the horse, where will the mehendi be organised and so on. However, the wedding programs have not been announced yet.

