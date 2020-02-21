Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' sinks under cliches

Vicky Kaushal fans might just be disappointed. They waited over a year for a new film post the blockbuster "Uri", and the outcome doesn't seem worth it. Whyever Vicky opted for an assembly-line horror flick at a time when he was expected to take his game to the next level is anybody's guess.

Perhaps, it would still have worked if this story had a few original scares. The film reels under generic cliches of horror cinema, as it meanders aimlessly from one stock scare moment to another.

Vicky needed to keep one thing in mind. The real hero of a ghost flick is often the sound engineer. Very few films in the horror genre have ever managed to spook out and rake it in without the right auditory jumpscares. As "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" blindly adheres to formula, Vicky with his proven screen presence valiantly struggles to salvage a narrative that becomes as doomed as a sinking ship with every passing minute. At a runtime of just under two hours the film uses stereotypical sound and music effects, blending it with formulaic jump cuts, some nifty cinematography, and lots of mediocre special effects.

The concept of a haunted confined space -- be it a house or, in this case, an abandoned ship -- is one of two most commonplace script ideas in the horror genre (the other being that of a person being possessed by a supernatural spirit). Debutant director Bhanu Pratap Singh, while unfolding the mysteries of his haunted ship story, falls back on familiar tropes to garner the scares in the film, which has been touted as the first release in a planned franchise.

The focus of Singh's execution remains on creating an impact with technology rather than an original storyline. For, when it comes to the thriller that unfolds on the screen, Singh as a writer seems contended piling up situational scares that merely deliver instant visual and auditory bang.