Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:48 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal wishes his parents on their wedding anniversary with a happy family photo; fans say 'Katrina is missing'

Alongside the note, Vicky posted an adorable picture, in which he can be seen sharing smiles with his mother and father.
ANI
November 3 is a special day for actor Vicky Kaushal as it's his mother's birthday today and his parents' wedding anniversary as well.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky penned a heartfelt wish for his parents, writing, "She turned 60. They turned 35. Quite a special day for the Kaushal household."

The family picture has garnered a lot of likes and comments. "Adorable. God bless you all," a fan commented.

While most of them dropped heart emoticons, others were quick to note Katrina’s absence in the family picture. One Instagram user also commented, "Katrina Kaif bahu missing hai."

Celebrities like Richa Chadha, Rakul Preet Singh, Kapil Sharma, Gajraj Rao, and Tahira Kashyap dropped a string of red heart emojis on it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:48 PM IST
