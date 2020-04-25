Vicky Kaushal welcomes 'little warrior' back home after her battle against COVID-19; watch video

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's Mumbai residence was partially sealed after an 11-year-old girl tested positive for COVID-19. The young girl was recently discharged from the hospital, after recovering from the novel coronavirus and Vicky has shared a video of the residents welcoming the girl back home. In the heart-touching video, the girl along with her mother can be seen entering the compound as a crowd gives them a huge round-of-applause for winning the battle.

Sharing the video, Vixxky Kaushal wrote, "Like a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, our little warrior comes back Home! #WelcomeBackChamp."

Check out the video here: