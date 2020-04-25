Vicky Kaushal welcomes 'little warrior' back home after her battle against COVID-19; watch video

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's Mumbai residence was partially sealed after an 11-year-old girl tested positive for COVID-19. The young girl was recently discharged from the hospital, after recovering from the novel coronavirus and Vicky has shared a video of the residents welcoming the girl back home. In the heart-touching video, the girl along with her mother can be seen entering the compound as a crowd gives them a huge round-of-applause for winning the battle.
Sharing the video, Vixxky Kaushal wrote, "Like a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, our little warrior comes back Home! #WelcomeBackChamp."
Check out the video here:
"ALL HAIL, THE SUPERHEROES," wrote a fan while reacting to the video.
While another commented, "This is all we need to do. Welcoming the survivors."
Vicky Kaushal’s housing complex in Andheri, Oberoi Springs, had been partially sealed after the 11-year-old resident tested positive for COVID-19. The 11-year-old is reportedly the daughter of a doctor. Other actors like Rajkummar Rao, Chitrangada Singh, Chahatt Khanna, Ahmed Khan, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sapna Mukerji, also reside here.
Vicky Kaushal on Thursday slammed reports that he was caught by the city police after he allegedly broke the lockdown and stepped out of his house.
There were rumours that the "Uri: The Surgical Strike" star left his house to meet another Bollywood actor but was pulled over by the cops and fined.
Tagging Mumbai Police, Vicky took to Twitter and urged people not to pay attention to hearsay.
"There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started.
"I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice," the actor wrote.
Inputs from PTI
