Vicky Kaushal turns 32, has a 'quiet' birthday amid COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal turned 32 on Saturday and the actor will have a low-key birthday amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It's going to be different this time because it'll be a quiet one. It is going to be all about spending time with family. I'll also be catching up with my friends over video calls," said Vicky.

He said the lockdown has made him realise how much his family matters to him. "From this point on, it'll be a conscious effort to give more time to them. When the lockdown is lifted, I'll make sure that no matter how busy I get in life, I'll spend ample time with them, have meals with them and talk to them rather than blaming the fastpaced life for not being there with my family," shared the actor.