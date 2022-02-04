Vicky Kaushal to team up with Shah Rukh Khan for Rajkumar Hirani's next? Here's what we know

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s fans have been holding their breath to know the details about his movie with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

It was earlier reported that SRK has teamed up with Hirani on a social comedy. The duo is all set to reportedly start shooting for this film by Summer 2022 with multiple schedules spread over a period of 8 to 9 months.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers are in talks with actor Vicky Kaushal to play an important role in this immigration story.

Reportedly, Hirani is in advanced talks with Vicky to play an important role in his next alongside SRK. A couple of other actors too are being considered, however, Vicky is at the forefront to bag this role.

The report further stated that Vicky and Hirani bonded well on the sets of 'Sanju', and hence its obvious for the director to repeat the casting. The dates, timelines and other aspects are being worked upon at the moment.

Also, actress Taapsee Pannu too is almost confirmed to play the female lead and the film will also reportedly star actor Boman Irani.

Meanwhile, Vicky will next be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's next. He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 05:08 PM IST