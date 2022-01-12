Vicky Kaushal to romance wife Katrina Kaif for first time on screen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'?

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has reportedly been approached for a role opposite Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zaraa'. Yes, you read that right!

If reports are to be believed, the makers of the Priyanka Chopra, Katrina and Alia Bhatt-starrer were finding it rather hard to rope in male leads for the film.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers have now decided to approach Vicky to feature in the film. If everything goes according to the plan then 'Jee Le Zaraa' will be the first film the couple will feature in together.

Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar has also decided on casting himself in the film.

However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

In August 2021, Farhan had announced that he is all set to return to direction with 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

'Jee Le Zaraa' will start filming in September 2022. Billed as a road trip drama, the film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

The film, written by Farhan, Zoya and Reema, is looking at a 2023 release. It will be showing three women in different stages of their life.

It may be mentioned that Farhan is returning to direction after over a decade following the release of his Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra-starrer 'Don 2'.

Meanwhile, in the past, siblings Farhan and Zoya have directed successful films - 'Dil Chahta Hai' (2001), 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' (2011) and 'Dil Dhadakne Do' (2015).

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 05:25 PM IST