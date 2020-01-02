Vicky Kaushal to begin work on Meghna Gulzar’s 'Sam Manekshaw' biopic after 'Takht'

This year Vicky Kaushal will be seen doing biopics back to back. He has recently wrapped up shooting for his film Sardar Udham Singh with Shoojit Sircar and is about to start work on Karan Johar’s Takht and then he will start preparations for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Manekshaw biopic.

A source says, “Last year Vicky had only one release that was Uri, which was his biggest hits so far and it helped him earn his first National Award too. This year too, he might have only one release in form of Sardar Udham Singh, which is set to release in October. But work wise it is going to be a busy year for him as after completing work on Udham Singh, he will now start preparation for Takht. He is playing the most important part of Aurangzeb in the film, his role has been written differently and it has negative shade too. He is likely to start work on his diction and workshops for this role soon. In fact the team has also started doing the look test of various actors with their costumes for the role. By April the film will go on floor. Vicky will have to work on his body to play character of Mughal Prince, he will have to maintain certain body and look for some time, till then he will not be able to take up any other work. So once he wraps up this film, he will start work on Sam Manekshaw, where he will be once again seen in a uniform.”

It has been reported that before Vicky, the role of Auragzeb was offered to some other big names of the industry, but since some of them were not keen to play negative role at this point in their career, they refused to do it. However there is no official confirmation it.