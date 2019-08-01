Vicky Kaushal spends time with Indian Army at Indo-China border

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal is ecstatic to spend a few days with the Indian Army at the Indo-China border of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The "Uri: The Surgical Strike" actor shared a photograph of himself along with the soldiers on Instagram, and captioned it: "Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. Jai Jawaan."