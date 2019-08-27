Vicky Kaushal says National Award victory brings with it a lot of responsibility

Vicky Kaushal said winning the National Award is a “beautiful feeling”, one which is both humbling and a reminder for him to keep doing good work. Vicky shared the best actor National Award for his peformance in “Uri - The Surgical Strike” along with Ayushmann Khurrana for “Andhadhun”.

When asked about his win, Vicky said, “It’s a beautiful feeling. I would have never thought that in my four years of career, I will be honoured with something like this. But it also brings a huge responsibility.

“That one should keep working like this and keep doing good work and that one shouldn’t be complacent and that don’t take it for granted. But it’s a huge honour, I think the biggest honour in the country and it really means a lot to me,” he added. The actor was speaking at a special event of his latest single, “Pachatoge”. Vicky said for the longest time he has been wanting to collaborate with Bhushan Kumar. “I told him that I was really hooked to the song and he told me about the team that was supposed to work on the song. I thought it would be a great team to work with. I really follow my heart when it comes to doing something creative. And this just took my heart away in a second. I just jumped into it,” he added.

No relationship drama...

Vicky Kaushal, who appears in the music video of Arijit Singh’s new non-film single, “Pachtaoge”, says that, unlike in the video, he has never had any sort of drama in his real-life relationship where he had to suffer. But, the actor says he knows people who have been through such relationships. “But yes, you always know of somebody who has had gone through something like this or has gone through a heartbreak. It could not be cheating but it could be something else that could have cause a lot of heartbreak or some kind of regret or tale they are carrying for the longest time. I know people who have gone through that,” he added.