Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Sharib Hashmi wrap up film with Laxman Utekar in Indore; see photos

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and Sharib Hashmi recently wrapped up their upcoming film, directed by Laxman Utekar.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Sharib penned an emotional post and said that they made beautiful memories during the shoot.

He also called it a ‘dream team’. The 'Family Man' actor also praised Vicky, Sara, Utekar and other team members.

Sharib also shared a couple of photos, where the team is seen cheering.

"Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesommme @maddockfilms @pvijan. Director Saaab @laxman.utekar sirrr matlab aapne dil jeet liya ekdum ich @raghav_dop mere bhaii you’re a sweetheart," he wrote.

"@vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara, @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave.. kyun nahin karti yaarr, you’re such a sweetheart really. @therakeshbedi sir truly honoured to share screen space with you #SushmitaMukherjee ji aap behadd kamaaal Hain, #NeerajSood bhaiii kab hoga apna aamna saamna #Inaamulhaq mere bhai apni pehli film jismein hum saath nahin thhe par phir bhi saath saath rahe," Sharib added.

As soon as he shared the post, Vicky commented, "Mere Bhai."

The shooting of the yet-untitled film reportedly took place in Indore. Vicky and Sara have collaborated for the first time for a film.

Several photos and videos of Vicky and Sara from the shoot of the film have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in 'Sardar Udham' which released on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Sara's performance in her recently-released 'Atrangi Re' is being lauded by the critics and audiences.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:51 AM IST