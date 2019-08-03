Vicky Kaushal reveals the name who shaped Major Vihaan's character in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'

While we all are praises for Major Vihaan Singh Shergill's character essayed by Vicky Kaushal in 'Uri.

Vicky Kaushal who has been spending time with the Indian army at the Indo-China border area of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has been keeping his fans updated about various activities the actor is doing in Tawang.

He shared a picture of himself with Major Prashant Siwach and revealed that the director of 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Aditya Dhar would meet and draw references from him to get the behaviour and spirit of a Special Force Commando right to pen Major Vihaan's character.

Major Siwach is a Shaurya Chakra awardee along with other gallantry awards.

Earlier, Vicky has shared a picture of himself donning Army uniform and taking cooking lessons from the chef of the Army mess and learning the art of making Rotis.

On Wednesday, the 'Manmarziyan' actor gave a glimpse of his visit by sharing a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram.