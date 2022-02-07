Vicky Kaushal replaces Shahid Kapoor in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's mythological drama: Report

A few days back, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra were spotted together in Mumbai. Since then rumours of a possible collaboration between them has been doing the rounds.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Vicky, Rakeysh and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment are working together on a film based on Mahabharat’s Karna.

Reportedly, the project is extremely close to Rakeysh’s heart and he has been wanting to make a film on it for many years now.

The report further stated that Vicky will play the titular role in the mythological drama, which will be narrated from the perspective of Karna.

The film will be produced by Excel Entertainment and they are excited to collaborate on this one. The film is expected to roll by the end of 2022.

It may be mentioned that actor Shahid Kapoor was earlier reportedly in talks with Mehra to highlight the film with Ronnie Screwvala backing the project. However, things seem to have changed now.

Interestingly, Vicky has earlier committed to play another Mahabharat character Ashwatthama in Aditya Dhar’s 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'.

It was earlier reported that Vicky will play an important role in Rajkumar Hirani's immigration story which stars Shah Rukh Khan. Reportedly, Hirani is in advanced talks with Vicky and a couple of other actors too are being considered, however, Vicky is at the forefront to bag this role.

Meanwhile, Vicky will next be seen with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's next. He also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur' in the pipeline.

