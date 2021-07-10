Vicky Kaushal recalls his early audition days with a throwback picture

Bollywood's heartthrob Vicky Kaushal has completed nine years in the Hindi film industry on Saturday. On his Instagram handle, the actor marked the special day by recalling his first audition in 2012, when he entered Bollywood.

The 33-year-old actor dug out a priceless picture from one of his auditions in 2012 and shared it on his Instagram story.

Expressing gratitude for completing nine years in the entertainment industry, he wrote, "Today, 9 years back SHUKR!"

In the picture, Vicky can be seen wearing a white T-shirt while holding an audition whiteboard, dated '10th July 2012'.