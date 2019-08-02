Vicky Kaushal makes first-ever roti, as he turns chef for Indian Army

In the pictures, an excited Vicky, donning the Army uniform, is seen taking cooking lessons from the chef of the Army mess and learning the art of making a roti.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 'Manmarziyan' actor gave a glimpse of his visit by sharing a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram.

"Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," he captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama 'Takht,' 'Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship,' and untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar.