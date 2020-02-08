Vicky Kaushal lends support to the LGBTQIA+ community, calls it a natural thing

Thanks to Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, same-sex love is being widely discussed right now, in Bollywood and beyond. The latest actor to lend his support to the LGBTQ community was Vicky Kaushal who recently appeared on an audio show.

He also shared how during one's years of growing up, there are various questions and doubts that arise. “When you’re growing up, there are always these thoughts, you don’t know which side you fall on. You make your jigri dost at that age and you want to spend more time with them, and then you hear all these terms about being gay and you think ‘oh I wanna hang out more with my guy friends, am I you know??’. Everyone has those doubts in their mind about who they’re attracted to," he said.

The actor also said that the closet is now a bigger space for people who want to come out open.