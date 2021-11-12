Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding: Here's what we know about the guest list

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot in December in Rajasthan.

Earlier today, it was reported that the grand wedding will take place at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

Now, according to a report in India Today, the couple has instructed their industry friends to keep themselves free between December 7 to 9, which are reportedly the tentative dates of the wedding.

The report further stated that the duo are planning to call their friends and mentors from the industry. The list includes the likes of Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, and more.

However, Katrina and Vicky are tight-lipped about their big day and have reportedly not sent out official wedding invites yet.

On the other hand, the team of Katrina and Vicky has also started preparing for the wedding.

A 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort on Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

According to the information received from the hotel management, the team monitored all arrangements related to the wedding.

They did a recce from which place the groom will come sitting on the horse, where will the mehendi be organised and so on. However, the wedding programs have not been announced yet.

