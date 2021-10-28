Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to marry at a Rajasthan fort, close to Ranthambore National Park?

Rumours of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dating have doing rounds for quite sometime now. According to reports, the duo is said to tie the knot by end of this year.

While Katrina has denied rumours of a winter wedding, a report by ETimes suggests that the actress and Vicky will marry at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

In an earlier report, it was revealed that the couple has chosen ace designer Sabyasachi for their wedding trousseau.

Back in June, Salman Khan’s stylist, Ashley Rebello’s birthday wish for Katrina Kaif had sparked off her wedding rumours. Ashley had shared a picture of Katrina in bridal trousseau and captioned it, ‘may this be reality soon’.

Not to mention, Harshvardhan Kapoor had almost confirmed their relationship when he appeared on Zoom's 'By Invite Only'. When asked which Bollywood relationship rumour is true, he said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true," and added, "Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Meanwhile, on work front, Katrina will be seen in a horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter alongside Katrina.

She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama ‘Sooryavanshi’, starring Akshay Kumar.

Besides that, she also has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan.

On the other hand, Vicky is basking in the success of Shoojit Sircar's ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, where he plays the titular revolutionary. Katrina was also present for its special screening in Mumbai.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

He is also set to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic 'Sam Bahadur' helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:51 PM IST