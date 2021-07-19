Vicky Kaushal imitates 'Purple Hat' rap in latest Instagram video; check out Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan's reaction

Actor Vicky Kaushal treated fans to a goofy video of himself in which he can be seen jamming on 'Purple Hat' rap in his vanity van.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a short clip in which he can be seen lip-syncing on 'Purple Hat.' Imitating the whole rap with ease, the actor's post left many astonished, while many reacted including superstar Deepika Padukone who left ROFL emoticons in the comments section of the post.

Not only, Deepika but Vicky's video made superstar Hrithik Roshan drop a comment too as he was impressed with Vicky's newly revealed talent.

Hrithik commented, "Woah! I like." The 'URI' actor was undoubtedly in surprise too after receiving a comment from the superstar, as he replied to him, "@hrithikroshan woah!!! You like. I dead."

He captioned the post as, "Felt cute will 100% delete it later. Bohot zor se Acting aa rahi thi."